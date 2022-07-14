Popular
How Apple Makes Its Money, Visualized

The iPhone is Apple's crown jewel. Apple keeps making them, and we keep buying them.

Using Apple's 2022 Q2 financial statements, Genuine Imapct broke down the tech juggernaut's financial flow into a neat Sankey diagram.



  • Apple has made an estimated 36 percent gross profit on all device sales, until Q2 2022, and the iPhone ($50.6 billion) accounts for nearly half of Apple's total ($97.7 billion) revenue in that period.

  • So far, Apple's net profit has topped out around $25 billion, giving the company an estimated 26 percent net profit margin.

  • Apple has spent $1 billion more on research and development than its tax bill so far.



Via Reddit/Genuine Impact.

