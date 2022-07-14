COMPANY RECEIPTS
How Apple Makes Its Money, Visualized
Using Apple's 2022 Q2 financial statements, Genuine Imapct broke down the tech juggernaut's financial flow into a neat Sankey diagram.
Apple has made an estimated 36 percent gross profit on all device sales, until Q2 2022, and the iPhone ($50.6 billion) accounts for nearly half of Apple's total ($97.7 billion) revenue in that period.
So far, Apple's net profit has topped out around $25 billion, giving the company an estimated 26 percent net profit margin.
Apple has spent $1 billion more on research and development than its tax bill so far.
Via Reddit/Genuine Impact.