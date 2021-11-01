'BELIEVE IN ELON MUSK'
How One Man Secretly Made A Fortune Investing In Tesla
Submitted by James Crugnale via bloomberg.com
The Lede
Bloomberg's Anders Melin and Dana Hull took a deep dive into the fortune amassed by Leo KoGuan — a guy who bet everything on Tesla and won big. In his first ever interview granted to journalists, KoGuan exuded "a calm, scholarly demeanor."
Key Details
- Bloomberg found that KoGuan had an eye-popping 6.31 million Tesla shares as of late September, according to bank records. After the big news about Hertz last week, KoGuan made earnings "in the ten figures."
- The Singapore billionaire summed up his strategy to three tenets: "stick to a single stock," "keep doubling down" and "believe in Elon Musk."
- "I'm all in. Any money I have I spend on Tesla," KoGuan told Bloomberg.
