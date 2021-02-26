236
PONY UP

Submitted by Adwait
The country's roughly 650 billionaires would have paid about $114 billion for 2020 under Warren's proposed "ultra-millionaire" tax, research suggests.

The Lede

Senator Elizabeth Warren's proposed wealth tax would levy an annual 2% charge on individual net worths of $50 million–$1 billion and a 3% charge on net worths above $1 billion. The plan would use the added tax revenue for public benefit, like childcare, education and infrastructure.

Key Details

  • Under this proposal Jeff Bezos would pay the most in wealth taxes at $5.7B, followed by Elon Musk, who would owe $4.6B, and Bill Gates, who would owe $3.6B.
  • Over 10 years, the tax would generate an estimated $3 trillion in revenue.
  • Around the world, Argentina was the first country to implement a "millionaire tax," which its government hopes will raise billions for pandemic relief.

