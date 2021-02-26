Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Here's How Much Bezos, Musk, Gates And Zuckerberg Would Pay Under Warren's Proposed Wealth Tax
The LedeSenator Elizabeth Warren's proposed wealth tax would levy an annual 2% charge on individual net worths of $50 million–$1 billion and a 3% charge on net worths above $1 billion. The plan would use the added tax revenue for public benefit, like childcare, education and infrastructure.
Key Details
The Source
Other articles and videos you might like
What's Love Got To Do With It? The No-Nonsense Guide To Buying A House With Your Partner
These Are The Country's 100 Most Overpaid CEOs
Is It Smart To Sell A Home After Just A Few Years? Real Estate Experts Share Their Best Advice