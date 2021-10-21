Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos

Submitted by Adwait via cognitivefeedbackloop.com

The bubbles just keep getting bigger.
How Much Billionaires' Wealth Increased During The Pandemic, Visualized

The Lede

Using data from the Institute for Policy Studies, Robert Lawrence put together a snapshot of the pre-pandemic and current wealth of the top 20 wealthiest billionaires in the US to see how much their net worth has ballooned over the last 19 months.

Key Details

  • Pre-pandemic net worth was tallied in March, 2020, and was compared to the individuals' net worth as of October, 2021.
  • More than half — 13 of 20 — of the world's richest individuals saw their net worth more than double during this time.
  • Elon Musk had the highest individual net worth increase in this time and roughly accumulated $10 billion each month since the pandemic began.

Additional Thoughts

