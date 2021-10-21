BIG GAINS ONLY
How Much Billionaires' Wealth Increased During The Pandemic, Visualized
Submitted by Adwait via cognitivefeedbackloop.com
The Lede
Using data from the Institute for Policy Studies, Robert Lawrence put together a snapshot of the pre-pandemic and current wealth of the top 20 wealthiest billionaires in the US to see how much their net worth has ballooned over the last 19 months.
Key Details
- Pre-pandemic net worth was tallied in March, 2020, and was compared to the individuals' net worth as of October, 2021.
- More than half — 13 of 20 — of the world's richest individuals saw their net worth more than double during this time.
- Elon Musk had the highest individual net worth increase in this time and roughly accumulated $10 billion each month since the pandemic began.
Additional Thoughts
Additional submission from Adwait:
The World's Best And Worst Passports For Easy International Travel, Ranked
How many countries can you access without a visa?