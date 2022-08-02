DOING THE MATH
The Salary You Need To Make In Order To Buy A Home In Different American Cities, Visualized
Using data from Home Sweet Home, Visual Capitalist mapped out how much salary one would need to earn in order to comfortably purchase a home in America's 50 biggest metros.
While the country's median home price is hovering around $370,000, on average a person would need to earn around $76,000 to even consider comfortably purchasing a home in the US.
Key Takeaways
-
Census data shows that the percentage of homes occupied by their owners in the US is around 65.
-
Median home prices have gone up by an estimated two percent over the last six months.
-
You'd need to be making at least $76,000 annually to purchase a house priced at $368,200 (the median home price in the US) at a four percent fixed mortgage rate.
-
California cities San Jose, San Francisco, San Diego, and Los Angeles are the costliest cities in America, and you'd need to earn more than $150,000 to purchase a home. In San Jose, where the country's highest median home prices are, that number doubles.
Click to enlarge image
Via Visual Capitalist.