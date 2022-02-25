WALT TO THE FUTURE
Here's How Much A $1,000 Investment In Disney From Five, 10 And 25 Years Ago Is Worth Today
Walt Disney World Resort recently raised their prices between two and six percent for park passes. Over the last few decades, the company has become a financial juggernaut, especially since it owns multiple properties like Pixar, ESPN, Marvel Entertainment and so much more. Here's how much a $1,000 investment in the company would be worth from different points in time.
- A $1,000 investment on February 25, 2017 (when shares were trading at $110), would have grown by 38 percent and would be worth $1,381 as of this week.
- The same amount invested on February 25, 2012, or around the time "The Avengers" grossed over $1B at the box office, would be worth $3,825.
- And if you had invested $1,000 in the company back in February '97, right before "Hercules" was released, that investment would be worth $6,412 today.
