Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

WALT TO THE FUTURE

Submitted by Adwait via cnbc.com

Here's How Much A $1,000 Investment In Disney From Five, 10 And 25 Years Ago Is Worth Today
Here's how much money you would make if you had invested $1,000 in the Walt Disney Company in 2017, in 2012 and way back in 1997.

The Lede

Walt Disney World Resort recently raised their prices between two and six percent for park passes. Over the last few decades, the company has become a financial juggernaut, especially since it owns multiple properties like Pixar, ESPN, Marvel Entertainment and so much more. Here's how much a $1,000 investment in the company would be worth from different points in time.

Key Details

  • A $1,000 investment on February 25, 2017 (when shares were trading at $110), would have grown by 38 percent and would be worth $1,381 as of this week.
  • The same amount invested on February 25, 2012, or around the time "The Avengers" grossed over $1B at the box office, would be worth $3,825.
  • And if you had invested $1,000 in the company back in February '97, right before "Hercules" was released, that investment would be worth $6,412 today.

Comments

Additional submission from Adwait: