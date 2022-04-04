BIRD FIGHT
How Much Money You'd Make If You Had Invested $1,000 In Twitter Five Years Ago
Elon Musk is now Twitter's largest shareholder with 73,486,938 shares. CNBC valued his piece of the pie at $2.89 billion as the market closed on Friday. Here's how much you and I would have today if we had invested $1,000 in Twitter five years ago, on April 17, 2017.
- Your investment in Twitter would have increased by 236.7 percent on Monday, April 4, 2022, at 11:55 am, if you had invested $1,000 in Twitter five years ago (in April 2017) — and it would now be worth $3,366.92.
- Surprisingly, if you invested in Twitter during their 2013 IPO (at a $26 price in November '13), your investment would be worth just $1,902 as of Monday's most recent price close.
