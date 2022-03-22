PAY CLOSE ATTENTION
How Much Money People Lost In Online Fraud Per Age Bracket, Ranked
SEON's new "Gen-Z Fraud Report" found that in 2020 an estimated 465,177 people were victims of Internet fraud in the US, and nearly $3.3B was collectively lost due to fraudulent activity. Here's how it breaks down.
- People aged between 50-59 had the highest average loss per person ($9,864) and those aged between 20-29 had the least ($2,789).
- The highest percentage increase in online fraud victims were those under the age of 20 (116.21), whereas people above the age of 60 had the lowest (54.82).
- Online fraud victims under the age of 30 were a majority in Iowa (80.22 percent of the total) and incurred the highest average loses in the District of Columbia.
