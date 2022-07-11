Here's How Much It Takes To Be Financially Comfortable In The Biggest American Cities

The median American net worth was around $120,000 in 2019. Here's how much net worth one would need to accrue to be considered "financially comfortable" according to Charles Schwab’s annual Modern Wealth Survey.

The report shows that American's overall think that having a net worth of $774,000 would make them feel "financially comfortable." Around 750 local residents in each metro area, between the ages of 21 and 75, were interviewed.

Here's how that number changes in the country's 12 biggest metro areas:

People in San Francisco, New York City, Southern California, Seattle and Washington DC think they require at least a $1,000,000 net worth to be financially comfortable.

People in three out of the America's 12 biggest metros said their desired net worth was less than what was considered the national average ($774,000)

Via CNBC.

[Photo by Rezaul Karim on Unsplash]