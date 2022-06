Used Car Price Rises In Each State Over The Last Year, Visualized

iSeeCars crunched over two million used car (1.5 years old) sales between May 2021 and 2022.

They compared average listing prices, compared percentage and dollar differences and filtered out anomalies like discontinued models and more. Here's what they found.

Key Takeaways:

Over the past year, the national average price of a relatively new used car has gone up by 16.9 percent, or by around $4,953.

Oklahoma had the lowest USD amount change and was the only state that had less than a $3K difference.

The Hyundai Sonata Hyrbid was a popular used car and had price increases in six states over the last one year.

Vehicles With The Highest Used Car Price Increases By State: May 2022

State Car And Model Y-O-Y % Price Change Y-O-Y % Price Amount Alabama Tesla Model S 42.2% $25,568 Alaska Toyota Corolla 27.1% $4,769 Arizona Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 68.2% $11,672 Arkansas Kia Rio 46.8% $6,088 California Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 59.0% $10,830 Colorado Alfa Romeo Giulia 43.3% $12,398 Connecticut Toyota Prius 46.6% $9,188 Delaware Mercedes-Benz GLE 36.4% $14,899 Florida Tesla Model S 63.8% $35,965 Georgia Tesla Model S 80.6% $44,356 Hawaii Volkswagen Jetta 31.6% $5,459 Idaho Honda Odyssey 35.3% $10,824 Illinois Tesla Model S 73.5% $39,131 Indiana Porsche Cayenne 69.2% $38,369 Iowa BMW X5 65.1% $22,915 Kansas Lincoln Navigator L 55.1% $31,251 Kentucky Toyota Camry Hybrid 54.9% $12,157 Louisiana Acura MDX 37.1% $11,515 Maine Nissan Sentra 31.2% $4,836 Maryland Mitsubishi Mirage 57.3% $6,178 Massachusetts MINI Hardtop 2 Door 51.6% $8,682 Michigan Porsche Cayenne 65.0% $36,803 Minnesota Tesla Model X 54.7% $39,761 Mississippi Honda Odyssey 55.5% $13,815 Missouri Kia Rio 52.2% $6,978 Montana Dodge Durango 25.0% $9,908 Nebraska Volkswagen Jetta 31.1% $5,102 Nevada Porsche Cayenne 43.6% $26,605 New Hampshire Volkswagen Jetta 32.3% $5,511 New Jersey Tesla Model S 45.6% $24,454 New Mexico Volkswagen Jetta 32.0% $5,681 New York BMW 5 Series 44.1% $12,854 North Carolina Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 50.8% $9,034 North Dakota Honda Civic 27.6% $5,231 Ohio Kia Rio 47.1% $5,527 Oklahoma Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 50.2% $12,984 Oregon Nissan LEAF 48.2% $9,108 Pennsylvania Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 86.9% $13,267 Rhode Island Volkswagen Jetta 31.3% $5,028 South Carolina Audi A6 38.0% $13,564 South Dakota Nissan Altima 28.4% $5,391 Tennessee Porsche Cayenne 47.8% $25,973 Texas Toyota Avalon Hybrid 38.4% $10,785 Utah BMW X5 49.3% $20,141 Vermont Toyota RAV4 31.7% $7,059 Virginia Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 64.5% $11,428 Washington Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 68.2% $11,936 West Virginia Nissan Versa 37.0% $4,673 Wisconsin INFINITI QX50 51.4% $12,517 Wyoming Toyota RAV4 22.7% $6,091

Via iSeeCars.

[Photo by Jim Witkowski on Unsplash]