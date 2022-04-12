STICKER SHOCK
How Cooking At Home Became More Expensive Than Takeout
The Lede
Consumer goods prices have increased by 8.5 percent as inflation continues to climb, says the Labor Department. March's increase is the highest year-over-year we've seen in over 40 years. The Consumer Price Index (CPI), which tracks the costs of goods and services, went up by 1.2 percent in March and 0.8 percent in February. Gas prices surged after Russia's invasion of Ukraine and went up 18.3 percent in March. Rising shelter and food prices have also contributed to inflation.
Key Details
- Food prices went up by one percent in March, while over the past six months they increased by 0.8 percent on average per month. It's estimated that home-cooked meals now cost 10 percent more than they did last year, while year-over-year increases in takeout costs have risen by 6.9 percent.
- Recent consumer goods price increases include flour (14.2 percent), butter and margarine (14), meat, poultry and fish (13.8), milk (13.3), eggs (11.2), fresh fruits (10.1), bread (7.1) and fresh vegetables (5.9).
