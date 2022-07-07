THE COST OF CONVENIENCE
The World's Costliest Cities For Uber, Ranked
NetCredit used Uber's calculator to price a 6.2-mile (10 km) trip in every world capital where Uber is available. They also added in the US and the UK's 30 biggest cities. They further divided rides into distinct times — rush hour, workdays and weekends. Here's what they found.
Key Takeaways:
-
Bern, Switzerland, has the costliest UberXes on the planet. It costs $42.80 to ride 6.2 miles, whereas in Islamabad, Pakistan, an UberMini costs just $1.39 for the same distance.
-
New York City Ubers are the most expensive ones in the US: a 6.2-mile ride will cost you $34.74.
Click to enlarge images.
All Images via NetCredit.
[Photo by Paul Hanaoka on Unsplash]