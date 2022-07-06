nUMBERS DON'T LIE
The Difference Between TikTok And YouTube's Biggest Earners, Visualized
MoneyTransfers.com looked into how influencers make money, specifically how much the top earners at YouTube and TikTok make. Here's what they found.
Key Takeaways:
TikTok is the only major social media network — among YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter — which has non-male users in the majority.
TikTok has around one billion active monthly users and its three highest earners joined the network in 2019. In 2021 the network revenue was $4.6 billion, which increased 142 percent Y-O-Y. Predictions are revenue could reach $5.96 billion this year.
One influencer, who had 1.6 million followers on TikTok, said she charged $12,000 per video for sponsorship deals.
One estimation calculates that TikTok pays influencers between two and four cents per 1,000 views, through the $200M creators fund the company launched in 2021.
Currently YouTuber's top earners dwarf TikTok's but — after adjusting for longevity — MoneyTransfers.com predicts that Charlie D'Amelio would've made more than YouTube's highest earner (Mr. Beast) by roughly $4 million over a similar timespan.
Via MoneyTransfers.
[Image: Charlie D'Ameliio/YouTube]