nUMBERS DON'T LIE

The Difference Between TikTok And YouTube's Biggest Earners, Visualized

Adwait
It's never too late to make a career pivot.

MoneyTransfers.com looked into how influencers make money, specifically how much the top earners at YouTube and TikTok make. Here's what they found.



Key Takeaways:

  • TikTok is the only major social media network — among YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter — which has non-male users in the majority.

  • TikTok has around one billion active monthly users and its three highest earners joined the network in 2019. In 2021 the network revenue was $4.6 billion, which increased 142 percent Y-O-Y. Predictions are revenue could reach $5.96 billion this year.

  • One influencer, who had 1.6 million followers on TikTok, said she charged $12,000 per video for sponsorship deals.

  • One estimation calculates that TikTok pays influencers between two and four cents per 1,000 views, through the $200M creators fund the company launched in 2021.

  • Currently YouTuber's top earners dwarf TikTok's but — after adjusting for longevity — MoneyTransfers.com predicts that Charlie D'Amelio would've made more than YouTube's highest earner (Mr. Beast) by roughly $4 million over a similar timespan.







Via MoneyTransfers.

[Image: Charlie D'Ameliio/YouTube]

