123
+ digg
NAME THE PRICE

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
It turns out that spies are cheap. You can buy a traitor for the price of a car. One spy recently uncovered inside NATO cost China only 17,000 euros.

The Lede

According to intelligence and counterintelligence trade sources, spies are often paid surprisingly little for their work. Intelligence officials say that, for one, paying a spy too much money risks them spending it in a way that could arouse suspicion. In addition, it risks making them financially comfortable enough that they no longer need to spy.

Key Details

  • If you divide the money notable double agents recruited to spy on America were paid with the number of years they were engaged in spy work, the money can range from $40,000 to $70,000 a year.
  • Agents often prefer to recruit assets who are motivated by money rather than ideology or ego, as they are easier to manage.
  • Sudden changes in lifestyle and displays of wealth, however, are potential clues that a spy might be a double agent, prompting investigations into possible hidden sources of income.

Other articles and videos you might like

709
+ digg
BANK ON IT

Submitted by Adwait
We'll tell you everything you can do to track the status of your third stimulus check, now that the IRS is about to start sending them.