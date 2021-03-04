7 members
Money
From Wall Street to Main Street, the day's top financial and economic news, curated daily by Digg editors. We're keeping an eye on your money so you don't have to.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
How Much China And Russia Pay Their Double Agents
The LedeAccording to intelligence and counterintelligence trade sources, spies are often paid surprisingly little for their work. Intelligence officials say that, for one, paying a spy too much money risks them spending it in a way that could arouse suspicion. In addition, it risks making them financially comfortable enough that they no longer need to spy.
Key Details
The Source
Other articles and videos you might like
When Will I Get My Stimulus Check?
What's The Deal With All Those Shady 'We Buy Houses' Signs?
A Fourth Stimulus Check Is 'Certainly Possible,' Says Economist