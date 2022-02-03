HERE TODAy, GONE TOMORROW
How Meta Lost $200 Billion Overnight
Submitted by Adwait via businessinsider.com
The Lede
Markets closed on Wednesday, and Meta's valuation was down by a cool $220 billion and shares were down 24.3 percent at the opening bell.
Key Details
- Meta's latest quarter earnings reports revealed that the daily active user base on Facebook shrank for the first time in the company's history.
- The company also announced operating losses of $10 billion surrounding its metaverse efforts.
- The last single day loss in value us US corporate history before this also belonged to Facebook, when they dropped $119 billion in market cap around mid 2018.
Additional submission from Adwait:
Meta is going through the largest single-day wipeout in American corporate history, its latest earnings reports show.
