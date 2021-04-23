Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via vice.com

The salary of a social media influencer can vary wildly depending on the creator. Here's a calculator that shows how many views and followers you need to make a living.

According to a calculator created by music licensing platform Lickd.co, if you want to earn $200,000 a year through social media posts, you'd need 615 sponsored posts on Instagram, 47.8 million total views on YouTube and a staggering 540 million total views on TikTok.

Key Details

  • According to the calculations, YouTube streamers earn $4.18 for every 1,000 views.
  • For Instagram influencers who have a minimum of 5,000 followers, a sponsored post usually pays $250 to $350, though some bigger accounts can be paid up to $4,000.
  • TikTok is one of the hardest platforms on which to earn an income. In order to earn the average salary of $34,103 in the US, you'd need around 92 million total views.