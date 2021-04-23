TIK TOK, TIK TOK
How Many Followers Do Influencers Need To Make A Living?
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via vice.com
The LedeAccording to a calculator created by music licensing platform Lickd.co, if you want to earn $200,000 a year through social media posts, you'd need 615 sponsored posts on Instagram, 47.8 million total views on YouTube and a staggering 540 million total views on TikTok.
Key Details
- According to the calculations, YouTube streamers earn $4.18 for every 1,000 views.
- For Instagram influencers who have a minimum of 5,000 followers, a sponsored post usually pays $250 to $350, though some bigger accounts can be paid up to $4,000.
- TikTok is one of the hardest platforms on which to earn an income. In order to earn the average salary of $34,103 in the US, you'd need around 92 million total views.