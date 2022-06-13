The national gas price average has exceeded $5 per gallon, and some experts predict it could reach $6 per gallon by the end of summer.

Using data from the Energy and Information Administration, a Visual Capitalist graphic shows how gasoline prices are determined in the US.

Key Takeaways:

Crude oil costs are the primary reason behind rising gasoline prices.

Crude oil prices alone account for nearly as much influence on gas prices as the cost of refining, taxes and distribution and marketing costs combined.

America produces a lot of crude oil, but depends on Canada, Saudi Arabia and Mexico for major imports.

The average tax per gallon in the US is an $0.57 per gallon. Gas in California is taxed the highest ($0.87) in the country, followed by Illinois ($0.78), Pennsylvania ($0.77), Hawaii ($0.77) and New Jersey ($0.69).

