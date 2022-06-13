GIMME FUEL, GIMME FIRE
How Gasoline Prices Are Determined In The US, Visualized
The national gas price average has exceeded $5 per gallon, and some experts predict it could reach $6 per gallon by the end of summer.
Using data from the Energy and Information Administration, a Visual Capitalist graphic shows how gasoline prices are determined in the US.
Key Takeaways:
-
Crude oil costs are the primary reason behind rising gasoline prices.
-
Crude oil prices alone account for nearly as much influence on gas prices as the cost of refining, taxes and distribution and marketing costs combined.
-
America produces a lot of crude oil, but depends on Canada, Saudi Arabia and Mexico for major imports.
-
The average tax per gallon in the US is an $0.57 per gallon. Gas in California is taxed the highest ($0.87) in the country, followed by Illinois ($0.78), Pennsylvania ($0.77), Hawaii ($0.77) and New Jersey ($0.69).
Read more at Visual Capitalist.