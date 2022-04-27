pAID IN FULL
How The World's Biggest Tech Companies Make Money, Visualized
1.2k reads | submitted by Adwait
The Visual Capitalist team broke down how each big tech company rakes in cash, using 2021's 10-K reports. For comparison, the big five tech companies (Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft and Meta) generated roughly $1.4T revenue, which is more than the GDP of nations like Spain ($1.3T), Indonesia ($1.1T) and Mexico ($1.1T).
Here's what the data shows:
-
Amazon: Makes 67 percent of its revenue — $469.8 billion — from the US market. The company's online stores account for the largest chunk of revenue with just under 50 percent.
-
Apple: More than half of Apple's $365.8B total revenue comes from iPhone sales (52.5 percent), whereas its subscription services account for 18.7 percent of total revenue.
-
Alphabet: Because almost 86 percent of all Internet searches are done using Google, parent company Alphabet makes 69 percent of their $257.6B revenue off of advertising properties on its products like YouTube, Maps and more.
-
Microsoft: The company's revenue stream is perfectly split 50:50 between the US and rest of the world, and its cloud product Azure (31.3 percent) and software products Office (23.7 percent) make up over half of its $168.1B revenue.
-
Meta: Meta makes the least revenue among ($117.9B) the big five — but thanks to being the largest social network in the world, it pulls in around 97.5 percent of its revenue solely through advertising on the platform and apps like Instagram.
|Company
|Revenue (FY 2020)
|Revenue (FY 2021)
|Growth (YoY)
|Apple
|$274.5 billion
|$365.8 billion
|33%
|Amazon
|$386.1 billion
|$469.8 billion
|22%
|Alphabet
|$182.5 billion
|$257.6 billion
|41%
|Microsoft
|$143.1 billion
|$168.1 billion
|17%
|Meta
|$86.0 billion
|$117.9 billion
|37%
|Combined
|$1.1 trillion
|$1.4 trillion
|27%
Read more at Visual Capitalist.
