How Car Color Affects Resale Value, Ranked
Julie Blackley reported how iSeeCars crunched over 650,000 transactions for recent used cars (model year 2019) between August 2021 and May 2022 to determine how vehicle color affects resale value. iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer said car color should be an important decision because of accumulating depreciation costs. Here's what their study found.
- Looking at overall depreciation by color, only two colors in the top 14 lost less than $5,000 from the MSRP over a 3-year period — yellow ($3.1K) and orange ($3.8K).
- Beige, black and brown SUVs tend to depreciate the most over a three-year period, whereas pickup trucks buck the trend and have yellow colored models depreciating at higher rates than beige.
- Purple, red and green are safe colors among sedans that will hold value longer than gold, brown or white models.
