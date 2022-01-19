How A Seattle-Based Couple Budgeted Their Income In 2021, Visualized

Redditor u/MHLCam posted a Sankey diagram showing where their household's combined gross income at $101,300 was being spent. Their disclosure that they were allocating 10 percent of their income to a religious institution raised eyebrows in the thread.

The below chart breaks down how the couple budgeted their yearly take-home pay of $82,700, veteran payment of $14,000, bonus of $4,200 and streaming income of $400 (from streaming games on Twitch). The original poster (OP) later added that they forgot to represent the $880 they made in cash back on their credit cards in the chart.

"I'm extremely proud of our grocery-to-restaurant ratio as it was reversed in 2019 and 2020," said OP.

Some commenters remarked on the $13,000 that the couple put toward "Tithing," with one commenter noting, "Your tithing is 4x more than your savings."

Redditors were also surprised at how low the couple's mortgage is at $20,400 per year despite living in one of the most expensive housing markets in the country.

"Congrats living in Seattle with a mortgage under 2k/mo!" said one person.

Some people speculated that the couple lived somewhere in the Seattle metro area with a lower cost of living, like Tacoma.