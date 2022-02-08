Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

FOOD BUDGET: $29K(!)

How A NYC-Based Reddit Couple Budgeted Their Income In 2021, Visualized

Submitted by James Crugnale

How A NYC-Based Reddit Couple Budgeted Their Income In 2021, Visualized
A 30-year-old Redditor shared a visualization of how he and his wife allocate their combined income together living in New York City — and they sure spend a lot on food.

Redditor u/justamblingon posted a Sankey diagram showing where his household's combined gross income all went e.g. housing, travel, savings, and other incidentals.

The below chart broke down their combined gross income of $310,042. And it's a doozy.

Many Redditors got sticker shock from one particular aspect of the couple's spending allocation: food.



One nosy Redditor asked if the couple were both overweight from their exorbitant food budget.

u/justamblingon explained that the $29k food budget ended up being split into "$19k for restaurants, $8k for groceries and $2k for (a) Home Chef (the meal kit service)."

Comments

Additional submission from James Crugnale: