Total Hours You Have To Work In Order To Afford Rent In America's Biggest Cities, Ranked

According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Americans paid roughly a quarter of their income on housing expenses in 2020.

After crunching the metrics like average take-home pay and monthly rents, here are the number of hours one of would have to work in order to afford rent in America's 25 largest cities.

Key Takeaways:

A worker would have to put in on average at least 56 hours of work to pay rent in one of the US's 25 largest cities.

Detroit (MI) is the only big city where a single week's worth of full-time work would pay for the city's median monthly rent ($850) after earning an estimated $20 per hour after deductions.

Workers in San Jose (CA) need to put in nearly twice as many hours as workers in Memphis and Indianapolis to afford the median rent.

[Photo by Tierra Mallorca on Unsplash]