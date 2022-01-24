TOP BILLING
The Highest-Paid Jobs In Each State, Ranked
Based on salary information from May 2020, the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics's state occupational employment and wage estimates show that all the top-five highest-paying jobs across all sates are related to healthcare: Obstetricians and Gynecologists in Montana ($296K), Surgeons (except Ophthalmologists) in South Carolina ($295), Surgeons (except Ophthalmologists) in Oregon ($293K), Surgeons (except Ophthalmologists) in Kentucky ($292K) and Anesthesiologists in Iowa ($291K).
Key Details
- Michael Wolf, BLS's Division Chief, told CNBC Make It that this has been the trend over the past two decades. States with fewer medical providers and the expensive costs associated with healthcare drive their wages higher.
- The pandemic has also severely increased demand for key healthcare professions.
- A new survey estimates that companies are setting aside 3.9 percent of their payroll budget for raises in 2022, a new high since 2008.
How To Get Your Money Back From Costco If Something You Purchased Drops In Price Within A Few Weeks
Here's what to do If you purchased, say, a TV from Costco and found out the next week that the exact same TV is now for $400 cheaper.
