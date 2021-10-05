Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via cnbc.com

How much debt does a Gen Zer owe on average compared to a Baby boomer?
Here's The Amount Of Debt Each Generation In America Owes

According to data from a 2020 Experian consumer debt study, Gen Xers have the highest debt out of any generation and owe $140,643 in average debt.

  • Gen Xers have debt not only from their own student loans, which average around $45,000, but also from sending their children to college.
  • Millennials owe an average debt of $87,448, with an average student loan balance that's approximately $39,000.
  • Baby boomers owe $97,290, which is considerably less than Gen Xers, the generation beneath them.

This is the amount of average debt each generation owes:

  • Gen Zers (ages 18-23): $16,043
  • Millennials (ages 24-39): $87,448
  • Generation X (ages 40-55): $135,841
  • Baby boomers (ages 56-74): $96,984
  • Silent generation (ages 75+): $43,255

Read more of Experian's study here

