TILL DEBT DO US PART
Here's The Amount Of Debt Each Generation In America Owes
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via cnbc.com
The Lede
According to data from a 2020 Experian consumer debt study, Gen Xers have the highest debt out of any generation and owe $140,643 in average debt.
Key Details
- Gen Xers have debt not only from their own student loans, which average around $45,000, but also from sending their children to college.
- Millennials owe an average debt of $87,448, with an average student loan balance that's approximately $39,000.
- Baby boomers owe $97,290, which is considerably less than Gen Xers, the generation beneath them.
Additional Thoughts
This is the amount of average debt each generation owes:
- Gen Zers (ages 18-23): $16,043
- Millennials (ages 24-39): $87,448
- Generation X (ages 40-55): $135,841
- Baby boomers (ages 56-74): $96,984
- Silent generation (ages 75+): $43,255
