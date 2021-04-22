'THERE'S ALWAYS ROOM FOR NEGOTIATION'
Four Tips On How To Negotiate Your Rent And Save Money
Submitted by Adwait via grow.acorns.com
The LedeFollowing big rent declines over the last year, prices have started ticking back up this spring. But according to StreetEasy's Home Trends Expert Lauren Riefflin, "there is always room for more negotiation." Just follow these tips.
Key Details
- Thoroughly research the area you're moving to. Double-check listings in the neighborhood for any price changes, and note how long they've been on the market. Use this data to leverage a deal.
- Seek a longer lease if the landlord isn't willing to lower the rent on a standard 12-month contract. You can also offer to pay a few months' rent up front to get a better deal.
- If the listing is pet-friendly and you don't have pets, ask for a "no pet" discount.