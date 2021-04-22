Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Culture
Bitcoin Science Photos Design News
7 members

From Wall Street to Main Street, the day's top financial and economic news, curated daily by Digg editors. We're keeping an eye on your money so you don't have to.

'THERE'S ALWAYS ROOM FOR NEGOTIATION'

Submitted by Adwait via grow.acorns.com

During the pandemic, rents in big cities plummeted as people moved away, but lately prices across the country have started to pick back up. Here are four ways to negotiate a sweet deal on your next apartment.

The Lede

Following big rent declines over the last year, prices have started ticking back up this spring. But according to StreetEasy's Home Trends Expert Lauren Riefflin, "there is always room for more negotiation." Just follow these tips.

Key Details

  • Thoroughly research the area you're moving to. Double-check listings in the neighborhood for any price changes, and note how long they've been on the market. Use this data to leverage a deal.
  • Seek a longer lease if the landlord isn't willing to lower the rent on a standard 12-month contract. You can also offer to pay a few months' rent up front to get a better deal.
  • If the listing is pet-friendly and you don't have pets, ask for a "no pet" discount.