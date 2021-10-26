Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos

Submitted by James Crugnale via investors.com

If you had invested $10,000 with Tesla 10 years ago, your stake would be worth $1.8 million now.
Here's How Much Money You'd Make If You Bought $10,000 In Tesla Stock 10 Years Ago

Tesla has done better than any other S&P 500 stock — in fact, it's worth approximately seven times General Motors and Ford put together.

  • Tesla made its initial public offering (IPO) on NASDAQ on June 29, 2010, with shares priced at $17.
  • On Monday, upon news of rental company Hertz making a huge purchase for their fleet, Tesla's stock became valued at a record $1,023.59.
  • Tesla shares are up more than 140 percent over the past year.

