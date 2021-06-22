STUCK IN THE MIDDLE WITH YOU
Here's A Handy Tool To Find Out If You Qualify As Middle Class
Submitted by James Crugnale via cnbc.com
The Lede
The Pew Research Center classifies "middle class" as someone who earns between two-thirds and twice the median American household income, which was $68,703 in 2019. But where you live makes a big difference in what that money means for you.
Key Details
- The base salary in the United States to qualify as middle class is slightly below $46,000.
- Geographic location is a key indicator of middle class status, as money goes further in Boise than in San Francisco.
- Enter in your information in CNBC's middle class calculator below.
