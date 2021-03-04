553
+ digg
THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE A NEW HOME

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
Many Americans are reconsidering their priorities and where they want to live after a year of isolated living.

The Lede

Over the last 12 months, an estimated one in five Americans has moved or has known a person who has moved because of the pandemic. With remote work becoming a more permanent fixture in the lives of many, where we choose to live and where we work are less intricately connected than ever before. If you're considering moving to a new city, here are the top 10 cities to consider, according to a New York City real estate expert.

Key Details

  • Relatively affordable cities like Charleston, South Carolina, and Nashville, Tennessee, boast lower costs of living, and places like Tampa, Florida, and Austin, Texas, have a lot of job opportunities.
  • If you are a nature lover, Boulder, Colorado, and Portland, Oregon, offer spectacular access to the outdoors.
  • While some might be surprised by the inclusion of Des Moines, Iowa, on the list, the city has affordable housing and an economy likely to bounce back quickly after the pandemic.

Other articles and videos you might like

697
+ digg
BANK ON IT

Submitted by Adwait
We'll tell you everything you can do to track the status of your third stimulus check, now that the IRS is about to start sending them.
127
+ digg
PAPER MONEY

Submitted by Adwait
Elon Musk's net worth plunged last week as tech stocks got hammered and Tesla shares' stunning rise quickly unraveled.