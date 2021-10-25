BETTER STOCK UP
Here Are The Things You'll Have The Hardest Time Getting While The Supply Chain Is F*cked
Submitted by Molly Bradley via fastcompany.com
The Lede
Supply chain issues have become a running joke, but they're still very real. So if you're looking to buy from any of the below departments, you should start your Christmas shopping as soon as possible.
Key Details
- Adobe's Digital Economy Index tracked visits to retail sites and logged where users encountered the highest volume of "out-of-stock" messages.
- The broad categories were, from highest volume of messages to lowest: electronics, jewelry, apparel, home and garden and pet products.
- Part of the reason things are so out of stock is that shopping demand has surged: per Adobe, consumers spent eight percent more in October, 2021, than the same time last year.
Additional submission from Molly Bradley:
Since You Can Now Safely Mix & Match COVID Vaccines, Here's How To Decide Which Booster Shot To Get
Millions of eligible Americans can now get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot from Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson or Moderna. Here's how to tell which one is best for you.