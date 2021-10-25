Video Gift Guides Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos

BETTER STOCK UP

Submitted by Molly Bradley via fastcompany.com

Here Are The Things You'll Have The Hardest Time Getting While The Supply Chain Is F*cked
Everything's already out of stock, and now the holidays are coming up. If you were thinking of snagging anything on this list, you might want to move fast.

The Lede

Supply chain issues have become a running joke, but they're still very real. So if you're looking to buy from any of the below departments, you should start your Christmas shopping as soon as possible.

Key Details

  • Adobe's Digital Economy Index tracked visits to retail sites and logged where users encountered the highest volume of "out-of-stock" messages.
  • The broad categories were, from highest volume of messages to lowest: electronics, jewelry, apparel, home and garden and pet products.
  • Part of the reason things are so out of stock is that shopping demand has surged: per Adobe, consumers spent eight percent more in October, 2021, than the same time last year.

Additional submission from Molly Bradley: