DON'T ASK 'WHAT'S THE CULTURE LIKE HERE'
The Most Revealing Questions To Ask During A Job Interview
Submitted by James Crugnale via fastcompany.com
The LedeThe best way to shed light on a company's culture is to ask the hiring manager specific questions. Some of most revealing questions you can ask include inquiring about a time when a team member changed their mind, whether the hiring manager disconnects during vacation, what would make someone an ideal person for the role and an example of a recent win and/or a conflict on the team.
Key Details
- Asking about their ideal candidate for the job elucidates what the company values and helps you realize if you would fit within their vision of the role.
- Having them identify recent wins reveals how they recognize the progress of the company.
- These types of questions help you understand the experience level of the staff.