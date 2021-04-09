Picks Video Long Reads Tech
DON'T ASK 'WHAT'S THE CULTURE LIKE HERE'

Submitted by James Crugnale via fastcompany.com

At the end of a job interview, the hiring manager will usually ask you what questions you have for them. Here are the best questions to ask to learn everything about a company's culture.

The Lede

The best way to shed light on a company's culture is to ask the hiring manager specific questions. Some of most revealing questions you can ask include inquiring about a time when a team member changed their mind, whether the hiring manager disconnects during vacation, what would make someone an ideal person for the role and an example of a recent win and/or a conflict on the team.

Key Details

  • Asking about their ideal candidate for the job elucidates what the company values and helps you realize if you would fit within their vision of the role.
  • Having them identify recent wins reveals how they recognize the progress of the company.
  • These types of questions help you understand the experience level of the staff.