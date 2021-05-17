YAKETY TAX
Haven't Filed Your Taxes Yet? Here's How To File For An Extension
Submitted by Molly Bradley via twocents.lifehacker.com
The LedeStarting tomorrow, if you haven't paid at least 80% of your estimated tax bill, you'll owe 0.5% of your unpaid bill for every month you're overdue, up to 25%. If you don't file for a tax extension, you'll also owe 5% of your unpaid bill for each month, also up to 25%. If you think you're going to have trouble getting your forms in by midnight tonight, you can file for an extension with the IRS that gives you until October 15 to file your 2020 return.
Key Details
- One way to file for an extension is to find the IRS's Form 4868 and submit it online before midnight. If you make $72,000 or less, you can do this online for free with tax prep software online, and it can help estimate the taxes you'll owe.
- Another way: you get an automatic extension if you pay your estimated taxes directly on the IRS's website. When you pay, choose the "Extension" option, and save your confirmation number.
- Tax rules can vary by state, so be sure to double-check local rules.