ALL THAT GLITTERS IS NOT GOLDMAN

Submitted by Jon-Michael Poff
They created a slide deck for managers highlighting their biggest job complaints.

The Lede

In a deck shared with their managers and leaked on social media, 13 first-year investment banking analysts at Goldman Sachs outlined the results of an internal survey that showed "inhumane" and "abusive" working conditions in the department. "The sleep deprivation, the treatment by senior bankers, the mental and physical stress… I've been through foster care and this is arguably worse," said one respondent in comments reported by the BBC.

Key Details

  • While long hours are par for the course in the industry, the group said 100-hour work weeks go "beyond the level of 'hard-working,'" as one respondent put it.
  • The group proposed capping workweeks at 80 hours and said, "Junior bankers should not be expected to do any work after 9 PM Friday or all day Saturday without a pre-approved exception."
  • A Goldman spokesperson said the bank is "listening to their concerns and taking multiple steps to address them."

