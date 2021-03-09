7 members
Goldman's First-Year Bankers Beg To Work Only 80-Hour Weeks In Stinging Deck
The LedeIn a deck shared with their managers and leaked on social media, 13 first-year investment banking analysts at Goldman Sachs outlined the results of an internal survey that showed "inhumane" and "abusive" working conditions in the department. "The sleep deprivation, the treatment by senior bankers, the mental and physical stress… I've been through foster care and this is arguably worse," said one respondent in comments reported by the BBC.
Key Details
The sourcehttps://twitter.com/EricLiptonNYT/status/1372571213017591816
