IT's NOT A YOU PROBLEM, IT'S AN US PROBLEM
The Highest Increases In Inflation Rate Around The World, Ranked
A Pew Research graphic shows how much inflation has risen in the last two years across 43 nations — 36 members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), and seven other "economically significant countries"
Key Takeaways:
-
Switzerland, an OECD nation not on the chart, had a -0.13 percent infation rate in Q1 of 2020 which went up to 2.06 percent in Q1 2022.
-
European nations like Greece, Italy, Span and Portugral experienced some of the highest inflation rises in the world.
-
In Asia, South Korea had the highest inflation increases over the last two years and its inflation rate grew a fraction higher than the United States.
Via Pew Research.