The Highest Increases In Inflation Rate Around The World, Ranked
Here's what inflation rises look like in 43 nations around the world.

A Pew Research graphic shows how much inflation has risen in the last two years across 43 nations — 36 members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), and seven other "economically significant countries"


Key Takeaways:

  • Switzerland, an OECD nation not on the chart, had a -0.13 percent infation rate in Q1 of 2020 which went up to 2.06 percent in Q1 2022.

  • European nations like Greece, Italy, Span and Portugral experienced some of the highest inflation rises in the world.

  • In Asia, South Korea had the highest inflation increases over the last two years and its inflation rate grew a fraction higher than the United States.



Via Pew Research.

