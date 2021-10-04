TL;DR: PAY THEM MORE
For World Teacher's Day Today, Here's A Breakdown Of Teachers' Salaries Worldwide
Submitted by Molly Bradley via cnbc.com
The Lede
October 5 was first recognized internationally as World Teacher's Day in 1994, honoring the anniversary of UNESCO's adoption of teacher standards in 1966. Data from the OECD — the Organisation for Economic Co-operation Development — shows us what teachers across the world made in 2020.
Key Details
- Primary (elementary) school teachers with 15 years of experience in Luxembourg make, on average, $101,360 a year. The second-highest salaries are in Germany and the third-highest are in Canada. Colombia has the lowest average salary at $39,961.
- The same teachers in the US make $62,102 — more than teachers in Norway, New Zealand and Sweden, but less than teachers in Ireland, Australia and the Netherlands.
- Secondary school teachers make slightly more: $109,203 in Luxembourg and $65,248 in the US.
Additional Thoughts
Within the US, the best salaries for teachers overall are in New York, while the worst salaries are in New Hampshire and Washington, DC, along with higher teacher turnover rates.
Additional submission from Molly Bradley:
The Nihilism Of Neil Gorsuch
Trump's first Supreme Court appointee's radical vision to remake America, explained.