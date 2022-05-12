Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

FRUGAL LIVING

2k reads | submitted by Adwait via cnbc.com

Five Things Jim Cramer Refuses To Splurge On
"Mad Money" host Jim Cramer isn't afraid to drop a big check, but there are a few things that don't warrant the big bucks.

The Lede

CNBC's "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer likes to be frugal where it counts. Here are a list of things that he refuses to spend premiums on, mostly out of principle, because he thinks they are excessive.

Key Details

  • He will never purchase expensive sports tickets: "I don’t care where I get [seats]; I just go and watch."
  • Cramer does't order alcohol at restaurants: "When I see a bottle of wine that’s $500 — what a waste."
  • He has changed his stance on tobacco stocks, and doesn't recommend them: "I want smoking stopped in the country."
  • Cramer recommends budget travel options: "You want to figure out your priorities on a trip."
  • Cramer prefers generic brands from wholesale stores: "I only buy Kirkland."

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.