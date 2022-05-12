FRUGAL LIVING
Five Things Jim Cramer Refuses To Splurge On
The Lede
CNBC's "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer likes to be frugal where it counts. Here are a list of things that he refuses to spend premiums on, mostly out of principle, because he thinks they are excessive.
Key Details
- He will never purchase expensive sports tickets: "I don’t care where I get [seats]; I just go and watch."
- Cramer does't order alcohol at restaurants: "When I see a bottle of wine that’s $500 — what a waste."
- He has changed his stance on tobacco stocks, and doesn't recommend them: "I want smoking stopped in the country."
- Cramer recommends budget travel options: "You want to figure out your priorities on a trip."
- Cramer prefers generic brands from wholesale stores: "I only buy Kirkland."
