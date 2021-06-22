FUEL HOUSE
Five Best Ways To Sell Your Used Car
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via cnn.com
The Lede
A short supply of used cars has led to record prices. If you're planning on selling your used car, here are five tips you can follow, including shopping around and comparing car dealerships before you sell and considering selling the car yourself if you want to maximize the price.
Key Details
- If you do plan on selling your car yourself, instead of relying on a car dealership, it's important to be aware that it takes more time and effort and makes you more at risk of scams.
- Before you sell your car, make sure you have an affordable replacement vehicle as car prices are at an all-time high for used and new cars.
- Even though used cars are selling at record prices, don't expect to sell your car for more than you paid for it, especially if the car is an older model.
