NUMBERS DON'T LIE
Here's Everything That Got More Expensive — And Some Things That Got Cheaper — In June 2022, Visualized
The Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index Summary shows that while certain costs have decreased, regular everyday items got costlier in June 2022.
In May the CPI went up by one percent and bumped up by 1.3 percent in June on a seasonally adjusted basis.
Over the past year items on the list have increased around 9.1 percent prior to seasonal adjustments being factored in.
Energy and gas indexes were the biggest contributors to the CPI uptick.
Overall food got slightly cheaper but eating away from home didn't.
There may be some relief in the July numbers — commodity prices have come off the boil, at least — but we are a very, very long way from inflation normalizing, and there is no tangible sign of downward momentum.
[Eric Winograd, an economist at asset manager AB via AP]
Americans are being price gouged it goes farther than Inflation. I went to canada recently and while they still have inflation they are not being price gouged. Things are cheaper in canada now than they are in america from what I saw for every day things people need. Used to be Canadians coming here to shop for better prices, right now in 2022, it's cheaper to buy stuff in Canada for USA residents.