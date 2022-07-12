Popular
EGALITE, FRATERNITE, PARITE

The Euro And The Dollar Are Equal For The First Time In 20 Years. The Floor Is Open For Jokes

Molly Bradley
Molly Bradley · · 529 reads
Tell my boss I'm taking a personal day to book flights to go shop at French Zara.

This morning, for the first time in 20 years, the Euro hit parity with the US Dollar, making them equal to each other.

The Euro is down 12% since the start of the year, and its fall is attributable to a few factors, including high inflation and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has led to uncertainty around Europe's energy supply. (The EU previously received around 40% of its gas via Russia.)



It's not great for Europe, but it's an exciting prospect to many Americans, who have long been at a disadvantage when they travel to Europe or deal with the exchange rate between the two currencies.



Needless to say, that's where the timeline's at right now: a lot of elated jokes about heading to Europe and, you know, buying the Eiffel Tower.

Enjoy it while it lasts, compatriots.



Comments

