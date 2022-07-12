The Euro And The Dollar Are Equal For The First Time In 20 Years. The Floor Is Open For Jokes

This morning, for the first time in 20 years, the Euro hit parity with the US Dollar, making them equal to each other.

The Euro is down 12% since the start of the year, and its fall is attributable to a few factors, including high inflation and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has led to uncertainty around Europe's energy supply. (The EU previously received around 40% of its gas via Russia.)

Euro/Dollar parity for the first time since 2003 pic.twitter.com/AUCcPZJSRn — Will Clemente (@WClementeIII) July 11, 2022

It's not great for Europe, but it's an exciting prospect to many Americans, who have long been at a disadvantage when they travel to Europe or deal with the exchange rate between the two currencies.

when I see Euro:Dollar parity pic.twitter.com/Ro8rTwzG6p — Réginald-Jérôme de Mans (@RJdeMans) July 12, 2022

americans when the dollar and euro hit parity pic.twitter.com/G1N4it7q8V — derek guy (@dieworkwear) July 11, 2022

Needless to say, that's where the timeline's at right now: a lot of elated jokes about heading to Europe and, you know, buying the Eiffel Tower.

Enjoy it while it lasts, compatriots.

the euro lowkey fell off pic.twitter.com/33vFM1acrD — rahul (@0interestrates) July 3, 2022

US dollar 🤝 Euro

1=1 pic.twitter.com/xccpIsB3Pq — Smart MNE (@smartmne) July 11, 2022

The euro and dollar are worth the same for the first time in 2 decades pic.twitter.com/yDIYNjy9UT — Wall Street Memes (@wallstmemes) July 11, 2022

Hooting & hollering as the euro reaches parity with the dollar and I can finally order all the rare european Wallace & Gromit merch I want — Clytemnestra (@dearbroad69) July 12, 2022