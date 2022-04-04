MUSK YOU ASK
How Elon Musk's $270 Billion Fortune Is Split After His Recent Purchase Of Twitter Shares
The Lede
Elon Musk's wealth has mostly been derived from his positions in Tesla stock, but a recent acquisition of Twitter stock (a 9.2 percent stake) changes things in Musk's portfolio, which is worth $273 billion. The recent Twitter purchase was worth $2.89B as markets closed on Friday, and he is now the company's largest shareholder. The majority of his wealth is still tied to Tesla, of which he owns an estimated 17 percent.
Key Details
- A breakdown of Musk's fortune: Tesla shares ($187B), Boring Company ($101B), Tesla options ($60B), SpaceX ($40B), cash and other assets ($3B) and Twitter stock ($3B).
- Bloomberg reports that even after his previous $11B tax bill, Musk had cash holdings around $5.7B prior to purchasing the Twitter shares.
- Bloomberg also reports that Musk is trying to exit a deal he signed in 2018 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, which limits his posts about Tesla.
