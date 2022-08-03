cheap and cheerful
Tips For Eating Healthily On A Budget, According To Experts
The Lede
As US inflation soars and grocery prices rise, finding healthy ingredients that are easy on your wallet has become more challenging — but it can be done. Speaking to TODAY, experts shared some tips for eating healthily and affordably if you're feeling the pinch.
Key Details
- For ingredients like fruit and veg, buy frozen — they're cheaper and have a longer shelf life.
- Make a plan before you shop. Check what you've already got at home so you don't spend unnecessarily, and see what discounts and deals supermarkets are offering.
- Shop for cheap, healthy items in the store's center aisles. Pasta, rice and canned foods like beans or vegetables are nutritious and usually inexpensive.