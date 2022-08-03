Popular
Tips For Eating Healthily On A Budget, According To Experts
It's still possible to put healthy meals on the table while you're trying to save money. Here's how.

As US inflation soars and grocery prices rise, finding healthy ingredients that are easy on your wallet has become more challenging — but it can be done. Speaking to TODAY, experts shared some tips for eating healthily and affordably if you're feeling the pinch.

  • For ingredients like fruit and veg, buy frozen — they're cheaper and have a longer shelf life.
  • Make a plan before you shop. Check what you've already got at home so you don't spend unnecessarily, and see what discounts and deals supermarkets are offering.
  • Shop for cheap, healthy items in the store's center aisles. Pasta, rice and canned foods like beans or vegetables are nutritious and usually inexpensive.

