Air travel is expected to ramp up this summer. Here are some ways to accumulate airline miles ahead of time so you can get great deals on flights and other travel benefits.

The Lede

Airline miles are a great asset to have when you travel: you can use them to buy flights or even upgrade your seat to business class. Fortunately, flying isn't the only way to accumulate miles: there are a ton of deals, promos and partnerships that help you rack up miles when you make purchases.

Key Details

  • Travel credit cards offer bulk miles if you spend a certain amount of money in the first few months — a great option if you have a large purchase to make.
  • Scour the internet for airline partnerships with business that offer a certain number of miles in exchange for dollars spent. Many airlines also let you earn miles by taking online surveys.
  • If your miles are scattered across airlines, you may be able to pool them so you can use them in one place.