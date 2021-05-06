FROM THE GROUND UP
Easy Ways To Earn Airline Miles Besides Flying
Submitted by Adwait via washingtonpost.com
The LedeAirline miles are a great asset to have when you travel: you can use them to buy flights or even upgrade your seat to business class. Fortunately, flying isn't the only way to accumulate miles: there are a ton of deals, promos and partnerships that help you rack up miles when you make purchases.
Key Details
- Travel credit cards offer bulk miles if you spend a certain amount of money in the first few months — a great option if you have a large purchase to make.
- Scour the internet for airline partnerships with business that offer a certain number of miles in exchange for dollars spent. Many airlines also let you earn miles by taking online surveys.
- If your miles are scattered across airlines, you may be able to pool them so you can use them in one place.