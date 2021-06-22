Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Does Overpricing Your House Work?

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via money.com

With demand for housing high and supply low, some sellers are listing their houses for more than they're worth.

The Lede

Some sellers are overpricing their properties to capitalize on the hot real estate market. Here is why real estate agents are advise against this pricing tactic.

Key Details

  • If you overprice your house, you might lower buyers' interest and cause the listing to sit on the market for too long.
  • When a house sits on the market for an extended period of time, potential buyers might see it as a sign that there's something wrong with the house.
  • Instead of overpricing, realtors are advising people to price their houses reasonably and to let the market take it from there.