YOUR RANK ON THE AMERICAN DEBT SCALE
Do You Have More Or Less Debt Than The Average Gen Zer?
Submitted by Adwait via cnbc.com
The Lede
The national debt is currently around $14.88 trillion, which makes the average individual debt roughly $93,300. According to data from an Experian consumer debt study, Gen Zers, aged between 18 and 23, have an average of $16,043 in individual debt.
Key Details
- Gen Z had the highest debt growth — 67.2 percent — between 2019 and 2020.
- Millennials had the second-highest debt growth for that period: their debt grew 11.5 percent, from $78,396 to $87,448.
Additional Thoughts
Gen Z debt breakdown:
-
Average credit card debt: $1,963
-
Average student loan debt: $17,338
-
Average auto loan debt: $15,574
-
Average personal loan debt: $6,004
