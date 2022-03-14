FITTING THE BILL
The Key Distinctions Between Working And Middle Class, According To Experts
Submitted by Adwait via grow.acorns.com
The Lede
While researching the book "The Culture Shock of Social Mobility: Complications and Costs of The American Dream," author Heather Curl interviewed people and found that money ranked second to the "visceral experience" that many said defined their class experience.
Key Details
- Experts say that income and consumption aren't the best examples of class difference, because things like technology get better and cheaper as years pass.
- According to UNC Professor Fenaba R. Addo, a key distinction of the working class is the type of work one does rather than the remuneration. Addo says jobs without decision-making powers often fall into the working class category.
- Possessing assets, like real estate, can place you in the middle class even if you have a working-class job.
Comments