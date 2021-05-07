WINGING IT
Here's Why Chicken Wing Prices Have Skyrocketed
Submitted by James Crugnale via vox.com
The LedeBe prepared to pay an arm and a leg for chicken wings the next time you order out. Suppliers' have been unable to meet demand due to poultry scarcity from the record cold temperatures this winter in America's heartland, leading the price of wings to spike.
Key Details
- The number of chickens available in reserve is at its lowest level in 10 years.
- Fast-food chains have been competing to buy up the remaining supply.
- The wholesale price of chicken has spiked, straining locally owned bars and restaurants who have been forced to raise the price of their wings.