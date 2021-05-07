Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Culture
Bitcoin Science Photos Design News
11 members

From Wall Street to Main Street, the day's top financial and economic news, curated daily by Digg editors. We're keeping an eye on your money so you don't have to.

WINGING IT

Submitted by James Crugnale via vox.com

A supply shortage caused by bad weather in poultry-producing states is leading bars and restaurants to up their menu prices.

The Lede

Be prepared to pay an arm and a leg for chicken wings the next time you order out. Suppliers' have been unable to meet demand due to poultry scarcity from the record cold temperatures this winter in America's heartland, leading the price of wings to spike.

Key Details

  • The number of chickens available in reserve is at its lowest level in 10 years.
  • Fast-food chains have been competing to buy up the remaining supply.
  • The wholesale price of chicken has spiked, straining locally owned bars and restaurants who have been forced to raise the price of their wings.