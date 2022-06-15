Carmen Ang, Nick Routley and Visual Capitalist mapped where wealthy people around the world are relocating. They used data from the Henley Global Citizens Report, made by the eponymous residence and citizenship firm.

High net worth individuals (HNWIs) mentioned in the post are people whose net worth exceeds $1 million.

Key Takeaways:

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has made 2,800 Ukrainian millionaires flee their nation, while also resulted in 15,000 HNWIs from Russia leaving their country.

The United Arab Emirates became a new home to the largest number of HNWIs in the world, with over 4,000 people choosing to move there this year.

Last year's 3,500 HNWIs who moved to Australia add to the estimated 80,000 millionaires who've moved there since in last 20 years.

Asian nations like India (-8,000) and China (-10,000) had a big bleed of HNWIs leaving the countries.

Countries Millionaires Are Leaving

Country Projected Net Outflows Of HNWIs (2022) % Of HNWIs Lost 🇷🇺​ Russia 15,000 15% 🇨🇳​ China 10,000 1% 🇮🇳​ India 8,000 2% 🇭🇰 Hong Kong 3,000 2% 🇺🇦 Ukraine 2,800 42% 🇧🇷​ Brazil 2,500 2% 🇬🇧​ UK 1,500 0% 🇲🇽​ Mexico 800 0% 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia 600 1% 🇮🇩 Indonesia 600 1%

Countries Millionaires Are Moving To

Country Projected Net Inflows Of HNWI (2022) % Of HNWIs Gained 🇦🇪​ UAE 4,000 4% 🇦🇺​ Australia 3,500 1% 🇸🇬 Singapore 2,800 1% 🇮🇱 Israel 2,500 2% 🇺🇸 USA 1,500 0% 🇵🇹​ Portugal 1,300 2% 🇬🇷​ Greece 1,200 3% 🇨🇦​ Canada 1,000 0% 🇳🇿​ New Zealand 800 1%

Via Visual Capitalist.