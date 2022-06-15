mONEY TRAILS
Countries That Millionaires Are Fleeing And Moving To In 2022, Visualized
Carmen Ang, Nick Routley and Visual Capitalist mapped where wealthy people around the world are relocating. They used data from the Henley Global Citizens Report, made by the eponymous residence and citizenship firm.
High net worth individuals (HNWIs) mentioned in the post are people whose net worth exceeds $1 million.
Key Takeaways:
-
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has made 2,800 Ukrainian millionaires flee their nation, while also resulted in 15,000 HNWIs from Russia leaving their country.
-
The United Arab Emirates became a new home to the largest number of HNWIs in the world, with over 4,000 people choosing to move there this year.
-
Last year's 3,500 HNWIs who moved to Australia add to the estimated 80,000 millionaires who've moved there since in last 20 years.
-
Asian nations like India (-8,000) and China (-10,000) had a big bleed of HNWIs leaving the countries.
Countries Millionaires Are Leaving
|Country
|Projected Net Outflows Of HNWIs (2022)
|% Of HNWIs Lost
|🇷🇺 Russia
|15,000
|15%
|🇨🇳 China
|10,000
|1%
|🇮🇳 India
|8,000
|2%
|🇭🇰 Hong Kong
|3,000
|2%
|🇺🇦 Ukraine
|2,800
|42%
|🇧🇷 Brazil
|2,500
|2%
|🇬🇧 UK
|1,500
|0%
|🇲🇽 Mexico
|800
|0%
|🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia
|600
|1%
|🇮🇩 Indonesia
|600
|1%
Countries Millionaires Are Moving To
|Country
|Projected Net Inflows Of HNWI (2022)
|% Of HNWIs Gained
|🇦🇪 UAE
|4,000
|4%
|🇦🇺 Australia
|3,500
|1%
|🇸🇬 Singapore
|2,800
|1%
|🇮🇱 Israel
|2,500
|2%
|🇺🇸 USA
|1,500
|0%
|🇵🇹 Portugal
|1,300
|2%
|🇬🇷 Greece
|1,200
|3%
|🇨🇦 Canada
|1,000
|0%
|🇳🇿 New Zealand
|800
|1%
Via Visual Capitalist.