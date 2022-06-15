Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

mONEY TRAILS

Countries That Millionaires Are Fleeing And Moving To In 2022, Visualized

Adwait
Adwait · · 226 reads
Countries That Millionaires Are Fleeing And Moving To In 2022, Visualized
Here's where the millionaires around the world are moving residences in 2022.

Carmen Ang, Nick Routley and Visual Capitalist mapped where wealthy people around the world are relocating. They used data from the Henley Global Citizens Report, made by the eponymous residence and citizenship firm.

High net worth individuals (HNWIs) mentioned in the post are people whose net worth exceeds $1 million.



Key Takeaways:

  • Russia's invasion of Ukraine has made 2,800 Ukrainian millionaires flee their nation, while also resulted in 15,000 HNWIs from Russia leaving their country.

  • The United Arab Emirates became a new home to the largest number of HNWIs in the world, with over 4,000 people choosing to move there this year.

  • Last year's 3,500 HNWIs who moved to Australia add to the estimated 80,000 millionaires who've moved there since in last 20 years.

  • Asian nations like India (-8,000) and China (-10,000) had a big bleed of HNWIs leaving the countries.







Countries Millionaires Are Leaving
Country Projected Net Outflows Of HNWIs (2022) % Of HNWIs Lost
🇷🇺​ Russia 15,000 15%
🇨🇳​ China 10,000 1%
🇮🇳​ India 8,000 2%
🇭🇰 Hong Kong 3,000 2%
🇺🇦 Ukraine 2,800 42%
🇧🇷​ Brazil 2,500 2%
🇬🇧​ UK 1,500 0%
🇲🇽​ Mexico 800 0%
🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia 600 1%
🇮🇩 Indonesia 600 1%

Countries Millionaires Are Moving To
Country Projected Net Inflows Of HNWI (2022) % Of HNWIs Gained
🇦🇪​ UAE 4,000 4%
🇦🇺​ Australia 3,500 1%
🇸🇬 Singapore 2,800 1%
🇮🇱 Israel 2,500 2%
🇺🇸 USA 1,500 0%
🇵🇹​ Portugal 1,300 2%
🇬🇷​ Greece 1,200 3%
🇨🇦​ Canada 1,000 0%
🇳🇿​ New Zealand 800 1%


Via Visual Capitalist.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.