Carmen Ang, Nick Routley and Visual Capitalist mapped where wealthy people around the world are relocating. They used data from the Henley Global Citizens Report, made by the eponymous residence and citizenship firm.

High net worth individuals (HNWIs) mentioned in the post are people whose net worth exceeds $1 million.

Key Takeaways:

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has made 2,800 Ukrainian millionaires flee their nation, while also resulted in 15,000 HNWIs from Russia leaving their country.

The United Arab Emirates became a new home to the largest number of HNWIs in the world, with over 4,000 people choosing to move there this year.

Last year's 3,500 HNWIs who moved to Australia add to the estimated 80,000 millionaires who've moved there since in last 20 years.

Asian nations like India (-8,000) and China (-10,000) had a big bleed of HNWIs leaving the countries.

Countries Millionaires Are Leaving

Country Projected Net Outflows Of HNWIs (2022) % Of HNWIs Lost ๐Ÿ‡ท๐Ÿ‡บโ€‹ Russia 15,000 15% ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ณโ€‹ China 10,000 1% ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณโ€‹ India 8,000 2% ๐Ÿ‡ญ๐Ÿ‡ฐ Hong Kong 3,000 2% ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ฆ Ukraine 2,800 42% ๐Ÿ‡ง๐Ÿ‡ทโ€‹ Brazil 2,500 2% ๐Ÿ‡ฌ๐Ÿ‡งโ€‹ UK 1,500 0% ๐Ÿ‡ฒ๐Ÿ‡ฝโ€‹ Mexico 800 0% ๐Ÿ‡ธ๐Ÿ‡ฆ Saudi Arabia 600 1% ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ฉ Indonesia 600 1%

Countries Millionaires Are Moving To

Country Projected Net Inflows Of HNWI (2022) % Of HNWIs Gained ๐Ÿ‡ฆ๐Ÿ‡ชโ€‹ UAE 4,000 4% ๐Ÿ‡ฆ๐Ÿ‡บโ€‹ Australia 3,500 1% ๐Ÿ‡ธ๐Ÿ‡ฌ Singapore 2,800 1% ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ฑ Israel 2,500 2% ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ USA 1,500 0% ๐Ÿ‡ต๐Ÿ‡นโ€‹ Portugal 1,300 2% ๐Ÿ‡ฌ๐Ÿ‡ทโ€‹ Greece 1,200 3% ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆโ€‹ Canada 1,000 0% ๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ฟโ€‹ New Zealand 800 1%

Via Visual Capitalist.