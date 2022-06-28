Controversial Disney CEO Bob Chapek Gets Unanimous Vote From Board For Contract Extension

Walt Disney chief Bob Chapek got a three year contract extension today after the board of directors voted unanimously. This move is seen by many to be a bit of a surprise, considering the stock has only gone down the past year and change, as well as the infamous debacle that happened around the Don't Say Gay bill signed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Questions about Chapek's tenure were raised after the company got embroiled in controversy around how Chapek handled the bill and employees were not shy about letting their voices be heard.

Chairman of the Board Susan Arnold said “Disney was dealt a tough hand by the pandemic, yet with Bob at the helm, our businesses—from parks to streaming—not only weathered the storm, but emerged in a position of strength. In this important time of growth and transformation, the Board is committed to keeping Disney on the successful path it is on today, and Bob’s leadership is key to achieving that goal. Bob is the right leader at the right time for The Walt Disney Company, and the Board has full confidence in him and his leadership team.”

The contract extension finally brings some stability to Disney, since the last time an executive was in the news it was Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Geoff Morrell being fired after three disastrous months. It wasn't "the right fit" apparently, and following that shake-up was Disney executive Peter Rice being ousted on June 9. None of these year long hang-ups have quelled speculation of Chapek's future with the company, but he's been given the vote of confidence today, and had some nice things to say about it:

“Leading this great company is the honor of a lifetime, and I am grateful to the Board for their support. I started at Disney almost 30 years ago, and today have the privilege of leading one of the world’s greatest, most dynamic companies, bringing joy to millions around the world. I am thrilled to work alongside the incredible storytellers, employees, and Cast Members who make magic every day.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the initial response to the Don't Say Gay bill drama with Chapek brought swift criticism and lots of rumors he wouldn't last with the company. “He’s snatching defeat from the jaws of victory, again,” says a former Disney insider. “This guy just doesn’t know how to be graceful.”

Disney has had a stable CEO for much of its long history, starting with Michael Eisner's reign from 1984 to 2005, and then Bob Iger from 2005 to 2020. Two years into Chapek's time as CEO, there was a global pandemic that threw a wrench into lots of plans and then a company wide walkout over LGBTQ+ rights.