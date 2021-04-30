Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Submitted by James Crugnale via cnn.com

Male condom sales are up 23.4 percent as COVID-19 vaccinations rein in the pandemic in the United States and people resume having sex with others.

Condom sales, which dropped 4.4 percent last year, are surging as officials relax COVID-19 safety measures and more Americans feel comfortable socializing again.

  • Durex condoms' parent company said it has seen a double-digit percent increase in sales compared to the same quarter in 2020.
  • Pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens have also seen a spike in condom sales.
  • Condom sales have been muted in recent years due to sexual inactivity among American men, which researchers have attributed to delayed adulthood.