WRAP IT UP
Condom Sales Skyrocket As Americans Get Back To Having Sex
Submitted by James Crugnale via cnn.com
The LedeCondom sales, which dropped 4.4 percent last year, are surging as officials relax COVID-19 safety measures and more Americans feel comfortable socializing again.
Key Details
- Durex condoms' parent company said it has seen a double-digit percent increase in sales compared to the same quarter in 2020.
- Pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens have also seen a spike in condom sales.
- Condom sales have been muted in recent years due to sexual inactivity among American men, which researchers have attributed to delayed adulthood.