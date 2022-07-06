BUILD BACK BETTER
Common Credit Card Mistakes And How To Avoid Them, According To Financial Experts
The Lede
Credit card debt adds up quickly because of its compounding high interest rate, and while credit cards do provide value, it's easy to get caught up in their complexities. Here are credit card mistakes you should avoid, according to financial experts.
Key Details
- Never miss a payment date. Make sure you pay off the entire balance because late fees will pile up (around $35 per six billing cycles) — and it will show up on your credit report.
- Don't chase rewards if you're running up an inflated balance that needs to be paid off first. Get your balance down with debit or cash.
- Figure out when to close old cards — it's ok to close lower-limit ones, but keep the higher ones. You can also call the company and ask for a limit upgrade.