American Cities Where Women Have Highest Median Income, Ranked
GoodHire crunched US Census Bureau data from America's biggest metros and ranked them based on financial metrics like the ratio of the female median income to male median income, of year-round full-time workers. They looked at workers who made more than $100,000 annually and also calculated how many extra work days women would require to bridge the gap. Here's what they found.
- Los Angeles has the lowest gender pay gap among US metros — women get 91 percent of what men earn. Women would have to work an extra 3.5 weeks to close the gap.
- The highest median annual income among women employees is divided among bicoastal cities. San Jose, California, had the highest — $70,000 — whereas Poughkeepsie, New York — $53,465 — ranked tenth.
- Only two cities in the US have more than 30 percent of women residents who earn more than $100K: San Jose and San Francisco.
